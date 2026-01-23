Trump Never Incited Violence on January 6… Pelosi Did!

Five years after Americans peacefully protested a stolen 2020 election, the establishment is still lying.

They’re committed to the false narrative that President Trump somehow “incited violence” and riled up his supporters to commit an “insurrection.”

Though despite the radical left repeating this LIE, the truth always prevails.

In 2026, Democrats are getting desperate.

They’re not just gunning for President Trump either. They’re coming after every single American who dares to support the president.

Much of this happens behind the scenes. Yet, it’s still having very real impacts on people’s lives.

Dr. Gina Loudon, the co chair of Women for Trump, is a prime example of this.

Loudon was directly targeted by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi…all for daring to be within the vicinity of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

They’re Still Persecuting Trump Supporters

When Gina Loudon spoke to a pre rally event audience at the DC Freedom Plaza, she had no idea this would land her on a terrorist watchlist.

Yet that’s exactly what happened.

At the behest of Pelosi, Loudon was targeted by federal agents when she attempted to travel via plane.

After she entered into an airport bathroom, the Women for Trump co chair also found herself STALKED by Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) workers.

All of this…despite Loudon never having been convicted or even charged with a crime.

Pelosi did this intentionally.

By putting Loudon on a terrorist watchlist, the former House Speaker wanted to make an example of her.

Pelosi Won’t Take Any Accountability

