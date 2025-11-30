Real Donald Trump

TRUMP: "Radical left rhetoric" is responsible for the rise in political violence

Nov 30, 2025

The radical left is a death cult that supports everything from child mutilation to Hamas terror*sts. The American right must fight back against left wing violence.

REPORTER: “Who do you hold responsible for the uptick in left-wing violence the country is seeing?”

POTUS: “Radical left rhetoric... I’ll give you a little clue. The right is a lot tougher than the left, but the right’s not doing this and they better not get them energized, because it won’t be good.”

