REPORTER: What do you think about her being a registered Republican?
TRUMP: "She's a registered REPUBLICAN? Oh, now I LOVE her [American Eagle] ad. Sydney Sweeney? You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That's one I wouldn't have known."
"But I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is FANTASTIC."
American Eagle must be THRILLED that their brand was just endorsed by the President of the United States of America.
You can't buy advertising this good.
Well, technically they did.
But, one can't imagine American Eagle advertisers planned on the president of the United States endorsing their brand.
In front of a US military helicopter, no less!
Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the “HOTTEST” ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are “flying off the shelves.” Go get ‘em Sydney! On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER! The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil. Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad. Shouldn’t they have learned a lesson from Bud Lite, which went Woke and essentially destroyed, in a short campaign, the Company. The market cap destruction has been unprecedented, with BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SO FOOLISHLY LOST. Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!
Share this post