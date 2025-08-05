REPORTER: What do you think about her being a registered Republican? TRUMP: "She's a registered REPUBLICAN? Oh, now I LOVE her [American Eagle] ad. Sydney Sweeney? You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That's one I wouldn't have known." "But I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is FANTASTIC."

American Eagle must be THRILLED that their brand was just endorsed by the President of the United States of America.

You can't buy advertising this good.

Well, technically they did.

But, one can't imagine American Eagle advertisers planned on the president of the United States endorsing their brand.

In front of a US military helicopter, no less!