The outcry surrounding Donald Trump’s sincere acknowledgment of being unfamiliar with the technical aspects of the order he signed on quantum cryptography is telling.

The complaints reveal more about the panic of those reacting than the potential flaws within the policy.

As soon as footage of President Trump signing an executive order on quantum cryptography emerged, critics were quick to zero in on his blunt admission that the technical aspects of the order are “outside of my area of knowledge,” as if there is no other way for a president to make decisions without first mastering all lines of code.

The response of these critics has been nothing short of hypocritical. They praised vague promises made by past administrations yet expect perfection from President Trump because he is threatening their comfortable status quo.

What is this new scrutiny protecting?