TRUMP: "The woke agenda is practically gone ... We have to make sure it's out."

The President Will Not Let Declarations of Victory Blind Us to the Persistent Poison Still Affecting Our Institutions.

Donald Trump has always been unwilling to prematurely claim victory in a difficult fight. When Trump recently addressed the issue of the woke agenda, his words hit the mark.

“The woke agenda is almost entirely gone,” he declared. However, he quickly followed that statement with a much harder truth.

“It’s deeply rooted,” he said. “We have to make sure it’s gone. It’s like a weed. You kill it, and it starts to grow again. So, we have to be careful.”

That simple analogy encapsulates everything that conservatives have been trying to warn America about for years.

Woke ideology does not vanish after one election or a few executive orders. Like crab grass embedded in a lawn - the roots are unseen and spread underground until conditions allow it to rise again.

Under Trump’s leadership, tremendous strides have already been made. In his March 2025 speech to Congress, he boldly proclaimed that “our country will be woke no more.” True to his word, federal Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DEI) programs that spent tax payer dollars promoting division and lowering standards were immediately dismantled. Merit-based decision making is once again returning to government hiring and promotion.

In addition, in February 2026, Trump directly referred to AI Firm Anthropic as a “radical left, WOKE Company” and ordered the Department of Defense to begin phasing them out of all future defense contracts. No more allowing activist corporations with distorted social agendas to influence the development of critical national security technologies. This represents two major, tangible victories against the radical left’s takeover of American culture.

However, Trump also recognizes something that many other leaders fail to. The battle against this ideology will require continued vigilantism precisely because the enemy is so resilient. Have you ever noticed how quickly corporations and universities change their language in response to shifts in the political wind, only to quietly continue to pursue the same policies? They refer to “diversity quotas” as “inclusive excellence,” hoping that no one will notice the ruse.

What the elites do not want the average American to find out about the new areas in which the woke ideology is currently regrouping and will fundamentally alter the way you understand the battles that remain ahead. The information contained in this article will only be available to paid subscribers and provides an unfiltered perspective that corporate media outlets will never provide.