TRUMP: "When you have horrible killings, you have to take horrible actions."

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript7816TRUMP: "When you have horrible killings, you have to take horrible actions."Rest in peace, Iryna ZarutskaJan 27, 20267816ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksReal Donald TrumpSubscribeRecent PostsTrump Never Incited Violence on January 6… Pelosi Did!Jan 23Don’t Trust China, China is ArscholeJan 20Venezuelans Love President Trump For Taking Down MaduroJan 18Trump is funnier than Jimmy Kimmel could ever dream of beingJan 17Barack Obama is a traitor to the United StatesJan 6Trump brings some cute kids into the office to give them giftsDec 25, 2025Trump reaffirms right to prayer in schoolsDec 23, 2025