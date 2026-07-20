It has become increasingly clear that the White House will not agree to any final agreement with Iran that doesn’t put the needs and safety of the U.S. first.

As Iran moves closer to developing a nuclear bomb and continues to use proxy forces to attack U.S. interests in the region, recent statements made by the White House Press Secretary make it clear that President Trump will continue to veto any agreement which fails to provide adequate protection of American national security.

Iran’s aggressive actions are still ongoing today, despite the fact that past agreements did not include adequate limitations to stop Iranian weapons development. These past agreements included numerous loopholes that allowed Iran to expand their nuclear program while receiving billions in sanctions relief. Today, the U.S. is rejecting that model entirely.

If Iran’s aggressions are once again prioritized over American interests, what does that say about the ability of our leaders to achieve meaningful policy?