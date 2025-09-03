Trump's National Guard saved DC. America needs this in more cities.

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript29145Trump's National Guard saved DC. America needs this in more cities.Sep 03, 202529145ShareTranscriptReal Donald Trump is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksReal Donald TrumpSubscribeRecent PostsCrypto Will Revolutionize the WorldSep 1Trump is Crushing the Left and They Can't Do ANYTHING About ItAug 29Trump is the Funniest President in American History! Aug 27HOMAN: I Don't Care What the "Former First Drug Addict Thinks"Aug 25Trump Knows Israel and America MUST TRIUMPH Over TerrorismAug 23This Clip Will Go Down in History: The MSM CANNOT Be Trusted! Aug 21Trump SLAMS Democrats for Gerrymandering Aug 19