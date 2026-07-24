In Pennsylvania, Trump’s Blunt Warning to Americans that America first means ending the elite’s China Gravy Train, Trump offered a stark comparison between the China-first betrayal of the past and his worker-first reset today.

The video shows him stating that the previous approaches gave Beijing an advantage while American paychecks thinned.

How many years did Washington pretend that shipping jobs to China was some type of great economic boost before the bill came due in empty Main Streets?