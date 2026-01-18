Venezuelans Love President Trump For Taking Down Maduro

At every turn, President Trump delivers on promises he made to the American people.

While on the campaign trail, he swore to voters that he’d be the peace president.

Promises made, promises kept.

In early January, Trump effectively arrested Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro, who illegally seized power in the South American country, was known for holding people without warrants. He also blocked free speech, starved Venezuelans, and greenlit torture methods.

By all accounts, he was a horrendous dictator.

While the rest of the world looked the other way, President Trump boldly took action, saving the Venezuelans from Maduro.

As the radical left throws temper tantrums, accusing Trump of “war crimes,” Venezuelan people are THANKING him.

Even the Mainstream Media Can’t Spin This One

Real people with real values stand behind President Trump…including those outside of the United States.

After Maduro was captured in early January, Venezuelans took to the streets to celebrate.

In the days and weeks since then, Venezuelan people from around the world have been doing the famous Trump YMCA dance.

The radical left doesn’t want you to know about this. In fact, they want you to believe Trump is a monster just meddling in foreign affairs.

In actuality, Trump is a HERO who saved oppressed people from a violent, bloodthirsty dictator.

