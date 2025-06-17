Anita Dunn might be the mysterious wizard pulling levers behind the curtain of American politics. Dunn, a senior advisor to Biden, appears to have been the real President behind the scenes.

If reports are accurate, Dunn is the shady figure responsible for Biden’s autopen signatures. Autopen technology replicates a signature on thousands or even hundreds of thousands of documents with machine efficiency.

Biden Delegated the Running of America

Political scientists are fond of saying presidents are little more than symbolic figureheads. The claim appears to be true in the case of former President Biden.

If Milay Joy’s X post is correct, Dunn is behind the use of autopen for signing presidential documents. Those documents include important pardons that gave those convicted of crimes a second chance to live freely.

The claims amount to an insinuation that Dunn was essentially running the country as an unelected president. Biden was nothing more than the symbolic figurehead who spoke in front of the cameras ahead of his lazy afternoons at the beach.

Blowing the Whistle on the Biden Administration

Ed Martin’s May 22 report highlights a whistleblower who dared to tell the truth about the Biden administration. The whistleblower identified Dunn, attorney Bob Bauer, and former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain as important individuals involved in the Biden autopen saga.

"Former President Biden confided in you extensively over the past decade. The Committee seeks to understand your observations of former President Biden’s mental acuity and health as one of his closest advisors.” – House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer

The autopen signature technology robotically inked Biden’s name on pardons for shady figures including Dr. Anthony Fauci and General Milley. In total, an incredible 8,000 clemencies were granted.

It looks like Biden’s name was signed on all of those pardons using an autopen. If the pardons were signed using a machine as opposed to Biden’s actual pen, they might be rendered null and void.

Time will tell if Biden’s slew of pardons are upheld. There are some whispers that the autopen signatures will be challenged in a court of law. A judge could easily decide autopen signatures are invalid signatures.

If such a turn of events were to occur, the 8,000+ criminals freed by Biden might be sent back to prison. At the very least, such a ruling would preclude the use of autopen for future pardons.

The Swamp’s Shadow Government

It appears the United States government is a charade. If the whistleblower referenced above is telling the truth, a deep state shadow government is really running the show.

The question begs: why was Dunn selected as the autopen and pseudo-President? Dunn’s strong ties to the Alaskan political scene are worth noting.

Some have questioned whether Dunn is a dyed in the wool Democrat. Take a deep dive into her political links and you’ll find she has a network that spans both parties.

Dunn spent the better part of the past 20 years forging those cross-aisle alliances. If a shadow government exists, Dunn is likely a part of it.

Are all Presidents Gatekept?

If the recent PJ Media report is true, President Biden was gatekept. The outlet suggests Dunn, Bauer, and Klain were Biden’s gatekeepers.

"If White House staff carried out a strategy lasting months or even years to hide the chief executive’s condition—or to perform his duties—Congress may need to consider a legislative response.” – House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer

If true, the gatekeepers of our presidents manage access to the Chief Executive. Those gatekeepers also shape decisions pertaining to the signings of documents.

As Comer hinted in his quote above, Dunn, and other oval office staffers might have concealed Biden’s mental health condition from the public.

The lies never end, do they?

The executive branch is clearly in need of increased transparency. At a bare minimum, presidents should personally review and sign all pardons by hand instead of machine.

Until reform is implemented, Americans will continue to distrust not only the executive branch but all forms of government.