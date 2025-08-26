Share this postReal Donald TrumpWhite House Declares Woke DEADCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhite House Declares Woke DEADAug 26, 202539Share this postReal Donald TrumpWhite House Declares Woke DEADCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore19ShareEverything woke turns to shit! — Donald J TrumpReal Donald Trump is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe39Share this postReal Donald TrumpWhite House Declares Woke DEADCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore19Share
YES! Pres Trump our hero