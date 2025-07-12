Trump is a symbol of HOPE in an increasingly dangerous world.

This isn't a Hopey-changey kind of Obama-like pathetic ineptitude.

America is moving on from the sort of weak leadership we experienced from Obama, Biden, and Kamala Harris.

Trump is remaking the world in his image.

And it's making Democrats completely LOSE IT.

This new.world emphasizes truth, justice, and the American way.

A world that emphasizes peace, liberty, and economic prosperity.

The US just had its first budget surplus in longer than we can remember.

Illegals are being deported at an unprecedented rate.

Our military is stronger than ever.

The United States is finally a nation that the rest of the world can respect.

This is a new era.

Much like Superman, Trump is a president we can look up to.

A symbol of leadership that we can aspire to emulate.

This will be an American century.