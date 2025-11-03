WOW: Donald Trump offered to help Scott Adams

“I was contacted by Don Jr. Who was literally in Africa. Then Bobby Kennedy calls me, like, ‘what can I do?’ Dr. Oz calls me: ‘What’s the situation? How can I help?’”
“Then, you may have seen, President Trump, best president ever. He posted, he posted my message to him that was on X yesterday. It was a public message and he just said, ‘on it, on it.’ He was so on it.”
Wow. The Trump Administration has stepped in to help Scott Adams get the treatment he needs as he fights metastasized prostate cancer.
God bless Scott, and God bless the Trump Administration for standing by him in this battle.
Please keep Scott in your prayers 🙏🏻
