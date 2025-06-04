Real Donald Trump

Real Donald Trump

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
2

BREAKING: Trump Speaks With Putin About Iranian Nuclear Program

Jun 04, 2025
2
Share

It's time for this nasty war to end.

Trump is the president for peace.

Much more so than Obama could ever dream of.

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture