We Hold You Up, We Lift You High

These warriors gave us everything and they deserve that much more
May 31, 2025
Here's Trump's full speech at Arlington Cemetery.

WATCH IN FULL: President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day

Make America Great Again!

Always remember those who served.

