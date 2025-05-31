We Hold You Up, We Lift You High

Share this postReal Donald TrumpWe Hold You Up, We Lift You HighCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:007Share this postReal Donald TrumpWe Hold You Up, We Lift You HighCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12We Hold You Up, We Lift You HighThese warriors gave us everything and they deserve that much moreMay 31, 20257Share this postReal Donald TrumpWe Hold You Up, We Lift You HighCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12ShareHere's Trump's full speech at Arlington Cemetery.WATCH IN FULL: President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of Memorial DayMake America Great Again!Always remember those who served.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postReal Donald TrumpWe Hold You Up, We Lift You HighCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreReal Donald TrumpSubscribeRecent PostsTrump Pays Respects at Arlington Cemetery May 29THIS IS WHY WE STANDMay 26Joe Rogan Watches Trump Play Tennis Against Serena WilliamsMar 28Trump Gaves One of His Greatest Speeches Right in Front of ObamaMar 26BREAKING: Pam Bondi Will Release the Epstein List TOMORROW Feb 27
