Time to Bring Back American Steel

Donald Trump is here to save American steel.

Bush couldn't do it. Obama couldn't do it. Biden had no idea where he was.

They all stood by as American industry was stolen and forced abroad.

All the while, spoiled government cronies got rich off the backs of the American working class.

To that we say, no more!

American industry, and especially American steel, is staying right here where proud Americans can celebrate it.

Trump is the manufacturing president.

U.S. Steel Worker: "I would rather be nowhere than where I am today, with all of my U.S. Steel family... Thank you, Donald J. Trump!"

Someone who understands the plight of the American worker — a man whose job, freedom, and ability to provide for a family has been made more difficult by useless bureaucrats and cronyism.

That era is over.

Today is the day we start fighting back.