Trump Pays Respects at Arlington Cemetery

May 29, 2025
3
6
Share
Transcript

This is the man we voted for.

🚨 NOW: President Trump lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery

VP JD Vance and Secretary Hegseth joined him as well.

It's so great to have a Commander-in-Chief who truly cares about our service members again 🇺🇸

Never forget that the previous Biden Administration didn't do any of this.

Very disrespectful.

Biden was incredibly disrespectful and had no qualms about disrespecting our troops.

Thank God with Trump and JD Vance we've brought respect back to the White House.

