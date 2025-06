Get 47% off for 1 year

WE voted for this!

We Make America Great Again by trolling the libs.

June 14th was not just a celebration of the Army’s 250th Birthday, it was also The Don’s Birthday!

America is loving the 47th president of the United States.

Trump’s approval ratings are through the roof.

Now we are seeing signs in California celebrating the best President in decades.

Want more Trump posts in your inbox?

Upgrade your subscription today!

Get 47% off for 1 year