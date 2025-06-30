DEI is Finally Dead. Hegseth Just Confirmed It

The military at Fort Bragg cheered for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth as he declared the END of woke DEI ideology.



“We're not a college or a university. We're not interested in your woke garbage and your political correctness.”

This is a powerful message.

The Marxist ‘long march through the institutions” is over.

A new era has begun.

We will make America great again!

Will bring back traditional American values.

Pete Hegseth : “DEI is DEAD! We replaced it with a color-blind, gender neutral, merit based approach. Our force is responding positively, incredibly to these changes.”

What's your reaction?