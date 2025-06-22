WATCH: Trump's Full Iran Speech

God Bless the Middle East. God Bless Israel, and God Bless America. — Donald J Trump

Get 80% off for 1 year

Trump has promised to rid Iran of nuclear missiles for years now.

In the speech above he stated, “the strikes [on Iran] were a spectacular military success.”

Only non-MAGA People who haven't been paying attention think otherwise.

It has been a major part of Trump's platform for a long time.

Iran has been the world's number one state sponsor of terror for an even longer period of time.

Yesterday's actions were a result of Iran’s attempted development of a nuclear arsenal.

Plus Iran's disgusting support and funding of Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

Now they have been “completely and totally obliterated."

Iran has always been, "the bully of the Middle East.”

Trump pointed out that Iran has been chanting “Death to America" for 40+ years.

Now the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei must make peace or risk his own annihilation.

Trump's leadership skills have been paramount here.

He is making Israel safer.

Kamala would have kowtowed to the Iranians just like Obama who spent billions of dollars to pay them off.

America will no longer bend the knee to these radical Islamic terrorists.

That said, it would be best to avoid war.

Many conflicts around the world could lead us into World War III and that's the last thing we want.

America wants peace.

We achieve that through strength.

As Theodore Roosevelt said, "speak softly and carry a big stick."

We intimidate the bullies by brandishing the biggest stick and walking the walk — not just talking the talk.

“There is no military in the world that could've done what we did tonight. Not even close.”

That's what happened yesterday.

That's why we voted for Donald J Trump.

Get 80% off for 1 year