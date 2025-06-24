Real Donald Trump

THE OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL BIG BEAUTIFUL PORTRAIT DROPPED

Jun 24, 2025
The new Trump portrait is amazing.

However, some of his biggest fans might prefer it if they put up this epic photo in the White House.

