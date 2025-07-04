Real Donald Trump

Real Donald Trump

Trump Calls CNN a Bunch of "Gutless Losers"

Nothing could be more accurate
Jul 04, 2025
Transcript

President Trump knows CNN is a complete joke.

He recently starred out the cameraman and reported to call them a bunch of “gutless losers.”

YES.

If CNN won’t respect our military.

If they won’t respect our B-52 bombers.

Then Trump is right about CNN.

That’s why he said,

“You're real losers.”

“I say that to CNN because I watch it. I have no choice. I got to watch that garbage. It's all garbage. It's all fake news.”

“CNN is a gutless group of people.”

Mr. President.

Nothing could be more correct.

Never back down, sir.

