Trump Calls CNN a Bunch of "Gutless Losers"

President Trump knows CNN is a complete joke.
He recently starred out the cameraman and reported to call them a bunch of “gutless losers.”
YES.
If CNN won’t respect our military.
If they won’t respect our B-52 bombers.
Then Trump is right about CNN.
That’s why he said,
“You're real losers.”
“I say that to CNN because I watch it. I have no choice. I got to watch that garbage. It's all garbage. It's all fake news.”
“CNN is a gutless group of people.”
Mr. President.
Nothing could be more correct.
Never back down, sir.
