THE EXPERTS WERE WRONG: Trump Tariffs Bring in BILLIONS in Revenue

Over $100 billion in revenue SO FAR.

That’s not counting the second half of the year.

From time-to-time, some of us were worried.

But, those of who believed in Trump knew good things would come from this.

While Democrats lose money, Trump is playing 4D chess with the rest of the world.

Communist China immediately retreated from 125% tariffs down to 10%.

Chinese leaders know the country cannot survive economically without business and trade from the United States.

The US has ALL the leverage over foreign nations.

Now watch as Congress squanders the savings.

The American people should be the beneficiaries of these policies in terms of reduced taxes.

Congress needs to act.